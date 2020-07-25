Heat Transfer Fluids Market 2020 Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook Till 2027

The heat transfer fluids are the special fluids that are specifically manufactured for the transmission of heat from one source to the other. For example, in the solar collector, the heat transfer fluid is heated up in the collector due to the sun and then is passed through the heat exchanger that warms up a separate tank of water that results in providing hot water for domestic use. The heat exchanger fluid is estimated to have a high demand in the coming years due to the increasing applications in various end-use industries.

The heat transfer fluids market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the chemical industry coupled with increasing need for energy conservation. However, the fire and explosion hazards restrict the growth of the heat transfer fluids market. On the other hand, high growth potential in the CSP industry is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the heat transfer fluids market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market are:

Arkema Group, BASF SE, Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd., DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Dynalene, Inc, HP Lubricants, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Isel, Phillips 66 Company, Sasol

The report segments the global Heat Transfer Fluids Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region.

