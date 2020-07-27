Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size 2020 | Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The surge in passenger and commercial vehicles is spurring the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size. Reports that investigate the automobile industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. The market is anticipated to thrive with a 17.5 % CAGR in the forecast period.

The increased focus on passenger safety is boosting the manufacturing of blind spot object detection systems. Moreover, the amplified accident rate globally is encouraging the market for blind spot object detection systems around the world. Furthermore, the improvements in government regulatory policies are expected to reinforce the expansion of the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The assessment of the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size has been carried out on the basis of vehicle types, functioning, technology, and regions. Based on the technology, the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size has been segmented into radar camera and sensors. Among these segments, the radar sensors are expected to cover the superior market share through the forecast period. Based on the vehicle type, the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Based on functioning, the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size is segmented into automatic and manual. Based on the regions, the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size covers regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. The European region had accounted for the chief market share, in 2016, trailed by the North American and Asia Pacific region. In the European region, there has been an upsurge in the sales of high-end vehicles, which has amplified the demand for blind spot object detection systems. Germany, UK, and France are the leading nations in the European region, which have fuelled the development of the market. The North American and Asia Pacific region are the second and third foremost regions, in terms of Size.

Competitive Analysis

The market has developed an incremental pace in the past few years, which is highlighted by the achievements in terms of valuation. The development of the resources needed to sustain against competition has improved greatly leading to an unprecedented growth rate. The governments around the world have also played a substantial role in the growth of the market in recent years. The intensification of investors in the market has played a pivotal role in the progress of the market. The reduction in the barrier to trade is expected to offer new areas for growth in the upcoming years. Also, the competition being observed in the market is not detrimental to the individual player’s development in the market. The monetary inflows in the market are being directed towards increasing the innovations in the core product offering offered in the market so that the growth doesn’t stagnate in the forthcoming period.

The distinguished companies in the Blind Spot Object Detection System Market Size are Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Autoliv Inc (Sweden), Magna International (Canada), Mercedes (Germany), Delphi (UK), Nissan (Japan), Mobileye (Israel) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany).

Industry Updates:

Jul 2019 PreView Side Defender II, a radar-based blind-spot detection system by PRECO Electronics’, was approved recently by Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), Germany’s federal motor transport authority. Side Defender II is intended to reduce incident rates connecting pedestrians, bicyclists, and other vulnerable road users (VRUs) by active VRU warnings and visual displays.

