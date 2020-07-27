Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN) also known Distal symmetric polyneuropathy (DSPN) is defined as the symptoms and/or signs of peripheral nerve dysfunction and nerve damage in diabetic patients after the exclusion of other causes. It is a predominantly sensory neuropathy with autonomic nervous system involvement, although there are often motor features with advancing disease. It is a common prevalent complication in neurological damage of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. Main risk factors contributing to DSPN are smoking, obesity, hyperlipidemia, duration of diabetes, large total exposure to hyperglycemia, advanced age, elevated lipid levels, elevated blood pressure, kidney disease, cigarette smoking, overweight, increased height, and others. The signs and symptoms of DPN include numbness, tingling, poor balance, burning pain, electric shocks, stabbing, spontaneous pain at the affected site, hypersensitive to pain against nociceptive warmth stimulation, and others.

DelveInsight's 'Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report covers the detailed information of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in 7MM was found to be 25,332,829 in 2017.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent cases with 3,904,730 cases in 2017, followed by Italy while the UK on the other hand had the lowest cases, whereas Japan had 3,243,016 cases of DPN in 2017.

Among all the countries, the United States has a higher prevalent population of DPN with 12,522,483 cases in 2017.

The lowest prevalent population of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy (DPN) was recorded in Japan.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy report provides a detailed overview explaining Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy epidemiology .

Key Benefit of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Report

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market

Quantify patient populations in the global Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy population by its epidemiology

The Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Disease Background and Overview Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Patient Journey Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

