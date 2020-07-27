Electronic Shutter Technology Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities to 2023

Camera technology has evolved at a considerable pace in the last few years, with new technology and product features being rolled out consistently. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to semiconductor and electronics sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The market for electronic shutter is expected to develop at an astounding CAGR per cent in the forecast period.

Despite availability of the camera features in smartphones, the hand held professional camera segment is still developing gradually with new features being added consistently to improve on the image quality. Electronic shutters have evolved from manual shutters which included leaf and focal plane shutters. Many of the cameras being launched recently, incorporate electronic shutters. They being increasingly demanded for live view and videos. Growing need for image sensors in biometric systems are further fuelling the electronic shutter technology market.

Industry Segments

The global electronic shutter technology market can be segmented by technology into CMOS sensors, and CCD sensors among others. By application the sector is divided into consumer electronics, broadcast, automotive, retail, government, and surveillance among others. Consumer electronics are the major segment from where a large chunk of demand is generated for this sector.

Detailed Regional Analysis

As per MRFR analysis, North America is expected to dominate the global Electronic Shutter Technology Industry with the largest market share, and therefore accounting for a large market share and is expected to grow with a billion dollar revenue by 2022. Electronic global shutter technology market in Asia-pacific market is expected to generate high growth rate of CAGR as compared to 2016. The Europe market for electronic global shutter technology market is expected to grow at an astonishing CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Competitive Analysis

The entry of new industry players in the segment has initiated a trend of volume-driven growth that has been observed to intensify with the addition of new and advanced products. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Some of the major players in global electronic shutter technology market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Himax Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Apple (U.S.) among others.

Cutting edge Features like high megapixel counts, 4K video and wireless connectivity are have transformed the product category. Industry leaders are trying to refine electronic shutters further so as to capitalize further on the photography boom.

