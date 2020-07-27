Mesothelioma Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Mesothelioma Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Mesothelioma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Mesothelioma epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Mesothelioma disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Mesothelioma in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Mesothelioma epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

The total Incident cases of Mesothelioma in the 7MM were observed to be 13,028 cases in 2017 which are estimated to decline during the study period (2017-2030).

In EU-5 countries, the highest number of incident cases of Mesothelioma was found in the United Kingdom with 2,804 cases in 2017, followed by Germany and Italy.

Spain accounted for the least number of incident cases, i.e., 524 cases in 2017.

Mesothelioma Epidemiology

There are four primary types of mesothelioma can be based on tumor location, wherein pleural mesothelioma and peritoneal mesothelioma are the two most common types of mesothelioma. According to secondary domain, Peritoneal disease accounts for approximately 10-20% of mesothelioma cases. According to research, around half of peritoneal mesothelioma patients who have surgery and heated chemotherapy (HIPEC) live five or more years after diagnosis. The other two forms. i.e., Pericardial Mesothelioma, and Testicular Mesothelioma observed in nearly 1% or less than 1% of cases of Mesothelioma.

Delveinsight’s Mesothelioma epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Mesothelioma epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Mesothelioma epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Mesothelioma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Mesothelioma.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Mesothelioma report provides a detailed overview explaining Mesothelioma causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Mesothelioma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Mesothelioma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Mesothelioma epidemiology .

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Mesothelioma Mesothelioma Disease Background and Overview Mesothelioma Patient Journey Mesothelioma Epidemiology and Patient Population Mesothelioma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Mesothelioma Mesothelioma Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

