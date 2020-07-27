Pretzel Market Analysis & Outlook 2020-2027: Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, Conagra, Frito-Lay

A pretzel is a kind of baked pastry made up of dough that is commonly knot shaped. The traditional shape of the pretzel has a distinctive symmetrical form coupled with the ends of a long strip of dough intertwined and then twisted back onto itself in a particular way (a pretzel loop). In this era, pretzels come in a wide range of shapes. Salt is the most commonly used seasoning for pretzels, complementing the washing soda or lye treatment that gives pretzels their traditional skin and flavor acquired through the Maillard reaction. Other seasonings used while making pretzel are cheeses, chocolate, sugar, cinnamon, seeds, sweet glazing, and nuts. Varieties of pretzels are available in the market, including soft pretzels, which is eaten shortly after preparation, and hard-baked pretzels, which have a long shelf life.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, Conagra, Frito-Lay, Herr Foods, J And J Snacks, Mars, Mr. Pretzel, Pretzels Inc., Snyder’s-Lance.

The pretzel market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing consumer preference for convenient food products and snacks items. In addition, different product innovation resulting in newer forms and flavors supplements the market growth. Furthermore, expansion of the food processing industry, coupled with the extensive research and development activity by the market players are boosting the market growth of pretzel globally. Also, the easy availability of pretzel in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, online retailers, and others is further influencing this market. However, intense competition from other food snacks in the market is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Pretzel Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is included in the study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global Pretzel Market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global pretzel market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The pretzel market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

