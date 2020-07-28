Aerospace Cyber Security Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Honeywell, Thales, Raytheon, Harris, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE, Cisco, IBM, Computer Science Corporation

Aerospace Cyber Security Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The aviation industry is one of the sophisticated industries across the globe and the industry is integrated with advanced technological solutions. This has created a major concern towards securing the enormous quantity of data being generated every day. With the advancements in the different technological fields, the cyber attackers are also finding newer process to gain desired insights. In the current market scenario, aerospace industry is also witnessing substantial upswing in cyber-attacks, which is fuelling the adoption of various security solutions, thereby, driving the aerospace cyber security market.

In addition, a number of websites are offering airline tickets which is a clear path for cyber-attackers to gain information related to different verticals of the airlines. Increasing focus on securing these websites is also a triggering factor for the growth of aerospace cyber security market. In the recent aerospace industry, several aerospace as well we IT companies are increasingly investing in enhancing their security infrastructures to secure the airport information, airline information and aircraft information including passenger and crew safety. The rising investment from the well-established companies is anticipated to accentuate the demand for cyber security solutions, thereby, creating substantial market space for the aerospace cyber security market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

Harris Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems

Cisco

IBM

Computer Science Corporation

