CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The DelveInsight CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

According to the “National Institutes of Health”: CDKL5 deficiency disorder appears to be a rare condition with an incidence of 1/40,000–60,000 newborns. About 90% of those diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder are girls.

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology

CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) is a complex of clinical symptoms whose clinical understanding remains limited, with most information being derived from small patient groups seen at individual centers. CDD was previously classified as an atypical form of Rett syndrome. These conditions have common features, including seizures, intellectual disability, and other problems with development. However, the signs and symptoms associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and its genetic cause are distinct from those of Rett syndrome, and CDKL5 deficiency disorder is now considered a separate condition. Besides, CDD is one of the most common monogenic pediatric epilepsies, with several thousand patients estimated in the US and Europe alone.

Nearly 66% of girls with CDD can sit unsupported, 25% can stand, 21% can stand up from the sitting position, 23% of patients walk unaided until the age of 4.5 years and 13% of patients can run at any stage of development. However, about 35% of examined boys can sit unsupported with CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (CDD).

Delveinsight’s CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Disease Background and Overview CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Patient Journey CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

