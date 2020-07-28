CONTRACT MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET DEMAND, LATEST INNOVATIONS, APPLICATION ANALYSIS, FORECAST TO 2027

The global contract management software market is estimated to account US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.2 Bn by 2027.

Contract management involves a process for dealing with contracts of merchants, accomplices, customers or workers. Contract management software covers the full lifecycle of contract management competences from intelligent contract setup to approvals, authoring, negotiations, and all other parts of ongoing contract operations. The software delivers value even after each contract is performed with not just reporting but also advanced tools for governance, risk and compliance which alleviate previously hidden risks and help ensure that companies fulfill their contractual obligations.

The major factors driving the growth of the contract management software are the changes in compliance, increased complexity due to diversity in sales and licensing models, and rising demand for agile contract management. Further, the increasing in demand for smart contract and automation in contract management process are the factors that are anticipated to offer significant opportunities for the contract management software to grow in the coming years.

The List of Key Companies:

1. Agiloft, Inc.

2. Apttus

3. CLM Matrix

4. CobbleStone Software

5. ContractsWise Limited

6. IBM Corporation

7. Icertis

8. JAGGAER

9. SAP SE

10. Zycus Inc.

The global contract management software is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, business function, and vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and service. Based on deployment type, the contract management software is divided into cloud-based and on-premise. On basis of business function, the market is bifurcated into legal, sales, procurement, and others. Further, based on vertical the market is segmented as healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, government, manufacturing, telecom and IT, BFSI, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global contract management software based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The contract management software by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting contract management software from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the contract management software for each region.

