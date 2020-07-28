COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Pipeline, Vaccines, Market Size, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) – Therapeutic Pipeline for Vaccines – 2020”.

DelveInsight’s ‘COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) – Therapeutic Pipeline for Vaccines – 2020’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Covid-19 therapeutic vaccines that are currently under development by various companies across the globe. It also highlights key emerging market trends across the globe with a major focus on key geographies like the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Emerging Vaccines:

INO-4800

Ad5-nCoV

mRNA-1273 Vaccine

VTP-500

V-SARS

SARS-CoV-2 rS Nanoparticle Vaccine

Tocilizumab (TCZ)

Sarilumab

Remdesivir

Hydroxychloroquine

PUL-042 Inhalation Solution

DAS181

And Many Others

COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Key Companies:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

CanSino Biologics Inc.

Moderna Inc.

Vaccitech

Immunitor

Novavax

Hoffmann-La Roche

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences

Sanofi

Pulmotect, Inc.

Ansun Biopharma

And Many Others

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/covid-19-therapeutic-pipeline-vaccines

Key Findings:

Around the globe, approx. 150 vaccine candidates (Both academics & industries) are currently under development, in which most of the vaccines are in pre-clinical stage. However, there are approx. 35 clinical vaccine based products of industries under clinical trials currently.

The players have adopted multiple approaches for the development of vaccines. Some of the approaches adopted by the companies include, whole virus vaccines, subunit vaccines, and nucleic acid based vaccines.

A significant number of interventional clinical trials are being conducted in China. In addition, a number of trials have recently been initiated in the US and several European countries.

There are multiple leading research institutes that have received NIH grants for research on coronavirus. Some of the leading academic institutes include, University of North Carolina, University of Iowa, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas and University of Colorado.

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/covid-19-therapeutic-pipeline-vaccines

COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Covid-19 emerging vaccines segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Key Players

Phases

Route of Administration

Type of Vaccines

COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Report Insights

COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of upcoming Vaccines

Global Coverage

COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Segmentation based on Various Vaccine Types

Detailed therapeutic Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

SWOT Analysis

Attribute Analysis

Request for Free Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/covid-19-therapeutic-pipeline-vaccines

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction

Key Insights

Disease Background and Overview: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification of Coronavirus

3.3. Genetic structure and pathogenic mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID 19)

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Modes of Transmission: implications for IPC precaution recommendations

3.5.1. Droplet transmission

3.5.2. Airborne transmission

3.6. Signs and symptoms

3.7. Pathogenesis

Emerging Therapeutics

4.1 Vaccines

4.1.1. Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector): CanSino Biologics Inc.

4.1.1.1. Vaccine Description

4.1.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

4.1.1.3. Clinical Development

4.1.1.4. Product Profile

4.1.1.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity

4.1.1.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information

4.1.1.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase

4.1.1.5.3. Safety and Efficacy

4.1.2. mRNA-1273 vaccine: Moderna

4.1.2.1. Vaccine Description

4.1.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

4.1.2.3. Clinical Development

4.1.2.4. Product Profile

4.1.2.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity

4.1.2.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information

4.1.2.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase

4.1.2.5.3. Safety and Efficacy

4.1.3. Matrix-M: Novavax

4.1.3.1. Vaccine Description

4.1.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

4.1.3.3. Clinical Development

4.1.3.4. Product Profile

4.1.3.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity

4.1.3.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information

4.1.3.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase

4.1.3.5.3. Safety and Efficacy

4.1.4. mRNA-1273 vaccine: Moderna

4.1.4.1. Vaccine Description

4.1.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

4.1.4.3. Clinical Development

4.1.4.4. Product Profile

4.1.4.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity

4.1.4.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information

4.1.4.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase

4.1.4.5.3. Safety and Efficacy

List to be continued in the report…………………

Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.3. Assessment by Vaccine Type

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Vaccine Type

COVID-19 – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

6.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

6.1.1. COVID-19 companies’ collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

6.2. COVID-19 Collaboration Deals

6.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

6.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

Other Emerging Pipeline Therapeutic Options for Covid-19

7.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

7.1.1. Sarilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

7.1.2. Tocilizumab (TCZ): Hoffmann-La Roche

List to be continued in the report…………………

7.2. Other Biologics

7.2.1. NestCell: Azidus Brasil

List to be continued in the report…………………

7.3. Small Molecules

7.3.1. Remdesivir: Gilead Sciences

7.3.2. Hydroxychloroquine: Sanofi

List to be continued in the report…………………

7.4. Others

7.4.1. PUL-042 Inhalation Solution: Pulmotect, Inc.

7.4.2. DAS181: Ansun Biopharma

List to be continued in the report…………………

Key Trends and Developments

SWOT Analysis

Market Drivers

Market Barriers

Unmet Needs

Appendix

Report Methodology

14.1. Sources Used

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/covid-19-therapeutic-pipeline-vaccines

About DelveInsight:

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Ankit Nigam

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +19193216187

City: Albany

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/