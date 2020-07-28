COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Pipeline, Vaccines, Market Size, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
DelveInsight has launched a new report on “COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) – Therapeutic Pipeline for Vaccines – 2020”.
DelveInsight’s ‘COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) – Therapeutic Pipeline for Vaccines – 2020’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Covid-19 therapeutic vaccines that are currently under development by various companies across the globe. It also highlights key emerging market trends across the globe with a major focus on key geographies like the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Emerging Vaccines:
- INO-4800
- Ad5-nCoV
- mRNA-1273 Vaccine
- VTP-500
- V-SARS
- SARS-CoV-2 rS Nanoparticle Vaccine
- Tocilizumab (TCZ)
- Sarilumab
- Remdesivir
- Hydroxychloroquine
- PUL-042 Inhalation Solution
- DAS181
- And Many Others
COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Key Companies:
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- CanSino Biologics Inc.
- Moderna Inc.
- Vaccitech
- Immunitor
- Novavax
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Gilead Sciences
- Sanofi
- Pulmotect, Inc.
- Ansun Biopharma
- And Many Others
- Around the globe, approx. 150 vaccine candidates (Both academics & industries) are currently under development, in which most of the vaccines are in pre-clinical stage. However, there are approx. 35 clinical vaccine based products of industries under clinical trials currently.
- The players have adopted multiple approaches for the development of vaccines. Some of the approaches adopted by the companies include, whole virus vaccines, subunit vaccines, and nucleic acid based vaccines.
- A significant number of interventional clinical trials are being conducted in China. In addition, a number of trials have recently been initiated in the US and several European countries.
- There are multiple leading research institutes that have received NIH grants for research on coronavirus. Some of the leading academic institutes include, University of North Carolina, University of Iowa, University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas and University of Colorado.
COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Covid-19 emerging vaccines segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
- Major Key Players
- Phases
- Route of Administration
- Type of Vaccines
COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Report Insights
- COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Pipeline Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of upcoming Vaccines
- Global Coverage
- COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus 19) Therapeutic Vaccines Segmentation based on Various Vaccine Types
- Detailed therapeutic Assessment
- Current Treatment Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- SWOT Analysis
- Attribute Analysis
Report Introduction
Key Insights
Disease Background and Overview: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Classification of Coronavirus
3.3. Genetic structure and pathogenic mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID 19)
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Modes of Transmission: implications for IPC precaution recommendations
3.5.1. Droplet transmission
3.5.2. Airborne transmission
3.6. Signs and symptoms
3.7. Pathogenesis
Emerging Therapeutics
4.1 Vaccines
4.1.1. Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector): CanSino Biologics Inc.
4.1.1.1. Vaccine Description
4.1.1.2. Regulatory Milestones
4.1.1.3. Clinical Development
4.1.1.4. Product Profile
4.1.1.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity
4.1.1.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information
4.1.1.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase
4.1.1.5.3. Safety and Efficacy
4.1.2. mRNA-1273 vaccine: Moderna
4.1.2.1. Vaccine Description
4.1.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
4.1.2.3. Clinical Development
4.1.2.4. Product Profile
4.1.2.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity
4.1.2.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information
4.1.2.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase
4.1.2.5.3. Safety and Efficacy
4.1.3. Matrix-M: Novavax
4.1.3.1. Vaccine Description
4.1.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
4.1.3.3. Clinical Development
4.1.3.4. Product Profile
4.1.3.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity
4.1.3.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information
4.1.3.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase
4.1.3.5.3. Safety and Efficacy
4.1.4. mRNA-1273 vaccine: Moderna
4.1.4.1. Vaccine Description
4.1.4.2. Regulatory Milestones
4.1.4.3. Clinical Development
4.1.4.4. Product Profile
4.1.4.5. Clinical Pipeline Activity
4.1.4.5.1. Ongoing Trials Information
4.1.4.5.2. Clinical Trials by Phase
4.1.4.5.3. Safety and Efficacy
List to be continued in the report…………………
Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.3. Assessment by Vaccine Type
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Vaccine Type
COVID-19 – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
6.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
6.1.1. COVID-19 companies’ collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
6.2. COVID-19 Collaboration Deals
6.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
6.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
Other Emerging Pipeline Therapeutic Options for Covid-19
7.1. Monoclonal Antibodies
7.1.1. Sarilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
7.1.2. Tocilizumab (TCZ): Hoffmann-La Roche
List to be continued in the report…………………
7.2. Other Biologics
7.2.1. NestCell: Azidus Brasil
List to be continued in the report…………………
7.3. Small Molecules
7.3.1. Remdesivir: Gilead Sciences
7.3.2. Hydroxychloroquine: Sanofi
List to be continued in the report…………………
7.4. Others
7.4.1. PUL-042 Inhalation Solution: Pulmotect, Inc.
7.4.2. DAS181: Ansun Biopharma
List to be continued in the report…………………
Key Trends and Developments
SWOT Analysis
Market Drivers
Market Barriers
Unmet Needs
Appendix
Report Methodology
14.1. Sources Used
DelveInsight Capabilities
Disclaimer
