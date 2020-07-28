Data Wrangling Market Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2027

The Data Wrangling report comprises of various segments linked to ICT industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Data Wrangling market report. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Data Wrangling Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Data wrangling is the process of mapping and transforming data from one raw format to others to make it more valuable and appropriate. Data wrangling solutions are gaining popularity across the BFSI sector, owing to the large amounts of data handled by the companies related to the BFSI sector. North America is expected to hold a significant share of data wangling market owing to the growing focus towards the adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Growing volumes of data and the growing popularity of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the data wrangling market. However, the restricted shift towards automated solutions from traditional ETL tools is acting as a major restraining factor in the market. The increasing edge computing is creating an opportunity for the companies operating in the data wrangling market.

Competitive Landscape: Data Wrangling market

1. Brillio

2. Datawatch

3. HC Data Solutions

4. IBM

5. Onedot AG

6. Oracle

7. Paxata

8. TIBCO Software

9. TMMData

10. Trifacta

The “Global Data Wrangling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Data wrangling industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data wrangling market with detailed market segmentation by component, business function, organization size, industry vertical and geography. The global data wrangling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data wrangling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Data wrangling market.

The global data wrangling market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, organization size, and industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as tools and services. Based on business function the market is segmented as finance, marketing and sales, operations, human resources, legal. On the basis of organization size the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, retail, others.

Chapter Details of Data Wrangling Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Data Wrangling Market Landscape

Part 04: Data Wrangling Market Sizing

Part 05: Data Wrangling Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

