Diabetes Care Devices Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development

Diabetes Care Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 39,382.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 23,354.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global diabetes care devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The diabetes care devices market by product is segmented into glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. In 2018, the glucose monitoring devices segment held a largest market share of 54.1% of the diabetes care devices market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products. Moreover, the glucose monitoring devices segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the glucose monitoring devices.

Key factors driving the market are, rising incidence of diabetes, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe, and rapid technological advancement in diabetes care devices. However, the restraining factors for the market are high cost of diabetes care devices and risks associated with the insulin delivery devices.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

BD Novo Nordisk A/S B. Braun Melsungen AG . Insulet Corporation Medtronic Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Dexcom, Inc. Terumo Corporation F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Life Science, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Diabetes Care Devices Market globally. This report on ‘Diabetes Care Devices Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The Diabetes Care Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global diabetes care devices Market as follows:

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market – By Product

Glucose Monitoring Devices Glucometers Lancets Testing Strips Other Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices Insulin Pens Insulin Syringes Insulin Pumps Other Insulin Delivery Devices



Global Diabetes Care Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

