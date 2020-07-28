Endometriosis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Endometriosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030.”
DelveInsight’s “Endometriosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Endometriosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometriosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- According to DelveInsight, estimates that the total prevalent population of Endometriosis in the 7 major markets ranges from ~2,611,800 in 2017
- The United States accounts for the highest prevalent population of Endometriosis than the EU5(Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the UK) and Japan.
- Japan accounts for the second highest prevalent cases of Endometriosis
- Analysis by DelveInsight also showed that here were ~4,303,040 symptomatic cases of Endometriosis in United States in 2017 who sought treatment.
- Endometriosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Endometriosis epidemiology and Endometriosis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
- Endometriosis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
- Endometriosis market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
- Endometriosis market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Endometriosis market.
“The therapeutic market of Endometriosis in 7MM was found to be USD 1067.63 Million in 2017, which is expected to increase during the study period 2017-2028.”
Endometriosis is a progressive, chronic condition where cells similar to those that line the uterus (the endometrium) are found to grow outside the uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis. Rarely, endometrial tissue may spread beyond pelvic organs. It affects females in their reproductive years and maybe an estrogen-dependent condition. The estimated prevalence of endometriosis in the general population is as high as 10% and increasesin females with sub-fertility.
The diagnosis of endometriosis is usually suspected clinically and confirmed by transvaginal ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging of the pelvis.
Cases of endometriosis are classified as minimal, mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the size of the lesions and how deeply they reach into the other organs. Also known as stage I-IV.
The primary symptom of endometriosis is pelvic pain, often associated with menstrual periods. Although many experiences cramping during their menstrual periods, those with endometriosis typically describe menstrual pain that is far worse than usual. Pain also may increase over time. Common signs and symptoms of endometriosis include painful periods (dysmenorrhea), pain with intercourse, pain with bowel movements or urination, excessive bleeding, and infertility.
Some of the Key Companies covered:
- Abbvie
- Pfizer
- Bayer
- AstraZeneca
- ObsEva SA
- Myovant Sciences GmbH
- Forendo pharma
- And Many More
- Lupron
- Depo-SubQ Provera 104
- Visanne
- Zoladex
- Synarel
- Elagolix
- Relugolix
- OBE2109
- And Many Other
Market Insights:
- What was the Endometriosis market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?
- What would be the Endometriosis total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What are the key findings pertaining to the market across 7MM and which country will have the largest Endometriosis market size during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- At what CAGR, the Endometriosis market is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What would be the Endometriosis market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- What would be the Endometriosis market growth till 2030, and what will be the resultant market Size in the year 2030?
- How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?
Epidemiology Insights:
- What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Endometriosis?
- What is the historical Endometriosis patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?
- What would be the forecasted patient pool of Endometriosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan?
- What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Endometriosis?
- Out of all 7MM countries, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Endometriosis? during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
- At what CAGR the population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?
Key Insights
Executive Summary of Endometriosis
Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Endometriosis
Endometriosis: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Endometriosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Endometriosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
Endometriosis: Disease Background and Overview
Patient Journey
Endometriosis Epidemiology and Patient Population
Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
Unmet Needs
Key Endpoints of Endometriosis Treatment
Marketed Products
Emerging Therapies
Endometriosis: Seven Major Market Analysis
Attribute analysis
7MM: Market Outlook
Access and Reimbursement Overview of Endometriosis
KOL Views
Market Drivers
Market Barriers
Appendix
DelveInsight Capabilities
Disclaimer
About DelveInsight
