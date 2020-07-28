Genital Herpes Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Genital Herpes – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030”.

DelveInsight’s “Genital Herpes – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Genital Herpes, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Genital Herpes market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key highlights of Genital Herpes Market

Among the EU5 countries, Germany has the highest market size, while the UK has the lowest market size of Genital Herpes in 2017.

According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent population of Genital Herpes in 7 major markets was 82,662,204 in 2017 and is expected to grow for the study period [2017–2030].

As per Delveinsight, the United States had registered 41,589,239 prevalent cases of Genital Herpes in 2017.

Among the European countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population of Genital Herpes with 7,008,717 cases and the United Kingdom has the lowest number of cases.

Scope of Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Genital Herpes, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Genital Herpes epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Genital Herpes are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Genital Herpes market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Genital Herpes market

Genital Herpes (GH), is a common sexually transmitted disease caused due to two viruses namely: herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV1) and herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV2) characterized by lifelong infection and periodic reactivation with no cure. Viruses penetrate the body through mucous membranes which line the openings of nose, mouth and genitalia.HSV1, HSV2 are found in body fluids of infected person.

The appearance of a blister is known as outbreak. First outbreak will appear as early as two days after the virus has been contracted, or as late as 30 days afterward. A visible outbreak consists of single or clustered vesicles on the genitalia, perineum, buttocks, upper thighs, or perianal areas that ulcerate before resolving.

Symptoms of primary infection may include malaise, fever, or localized lymphadenopathy. Subsequent outbreaks, caused by reactivation of latent virus, are usually milder. Although HSV-1 and HSV-2 cannot be istinguished visually, they exhibit differences in behavior that may affect management. Patients with HSV-2 have a higher risk of acquiring human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

“According to the Delveinsight, Genital Herpes is more prevalent among the females as compared to the males.”

Some of the key companies in Genital Herpes Market includes:

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Genocea Biosciences

AiCuris

Vical

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Famvir

Valtrex

Zovirax:

GEN 003

Pritelivir

VCL-HB01

And Many Others

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Genital Herpes Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Genital Herpes Genital Herpes: Market Overview at a Glance Genital Herpes: Disease Background and Overview Genital Herpes Market Patient Journey Genital Herpes Epidemiology and Patient Population Genital Herpes Market Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Genital Herpes Market Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Genital Herpes Treatment Genital Herpes Market Marketed Products Genital Herpes Market Emerging Therapies Genital Herpes Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis Genital Herpes Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Genital Herpes KOL Views on Genital Herpes Market Genital Herpes Market Market Drivers Genital Herpes Market Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/genital-herpes-market

