Hospital Supplies Market Trends to 2027 with New Principle and Updated Strategies

Hospital Supplies Market is expected to reach US$ 101.0 Bn in 2027 from US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global hospital supplies market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global hospital supplies market, based on the type was segmented into syringes, patient examination devices, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, sterilization and disinfectant equipment and disposable hospital supplies. In 2018, the disposable hospital supplies segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables and growing number of multispecialty hospitals.

Moreover, the syringes hospital supplies segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that triggers increased utilization of medical test for diseases diagnosis, which further requires intravenous modes of injection using syringes.

Key factors driving the market are increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, growing government healthcare expenditure, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. However, factors such as, rising adoption of needle free medication, frequent product recalls and stringent regulatory requirements.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

3M Healthcare B. Braun Melsungen AG BD Cardinal Health Terumo Medical Corporation Boston Scientific Group Nipro Medical Corporation Baxter Smiths Medical GE Healthcare

The Hospital Supplies Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report segments the global hospital supplies market as follows:

Global Hospital Supplies Market – By Type

Syringes Generalized Syringes Specialized Syringes Insulin Syringes Allergy Syringes Tuberculin Syringes Other Syringes Patient Examination Devices Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Operating Room Equipment Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment Disposable Hospital Supplies



