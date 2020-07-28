Mesothelioma Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

Mesothelioma is a rare, aggressive form of malignant tumor that is caused by inhaled asbestos fibers and forms in the lining of the lungs, abdomen or heart. There are four primary types of mesothelioma based on tumor location are Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM), Peritoneal Mesothelioma, Pericardial Mesothelioma, and Testicular Mesothelioma. Pleural mesothelioma is a cancer of the pleura, which is the mesothelium surrounding the lungs and it is the most common type of the mesothelioma, accounting for 80 – 90% of all diagnosed cases. Because male are exposed to asbestos more often, they are more likely to be diagnosed with mesothelioma.

The main risk factor for mesothelioma is exposure to asbestos. Asbestos is a group of minerals that occur naturally as bundles of tiny fibers. These fibers are found in soil and rocks in many parts of the world. When asbestos fibers in the air are inhaled, they can get into the lungs. Fibers that stay in the lungs can travel to the ends of the small airways and enter the pleural lining of the lung and chest wall.

DelveInsight’s “Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Mesothelioma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mesothelioma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Mesothelioma market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Mesothelioma market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Mesothelioma Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Mesothelioma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Mesothelioma Market Key Facts

The total Incident cases of Mesothelioma in the 7MM were observed to be 13,028 cases in 2017 which are estimated to decline during the study period (2017-2030).

In EU-5 countries, the highest number of incident cases of Mesothelioma was found in the United Kingdom with 2,804 cases in 2017, followed by Germany and Italy.

Spain accounted for the least number of incident cases, i.e., 524 cases in 2017.

Key Benefits of Mesothelioma Market Report

Mesothelioma market report provides an in-depth analysis of Mesothelioma Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major market i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Mesothelioma market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Mesothelioma Market trends & developments , key players and future market competition that will shape and drive the Mesothelioma market in the upcoming years.

The Mesothelioma market report covers Mesothelioma current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Mesothelioma market in terms of market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, patient population, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Mesothelioma Market

The Mesothelioma market outlook section of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted Mesothelioma market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Mesothelioma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Mesothelioma Epidemiology



There are four primary types of mesothelioma can be based on tumor location, wherein pleural mesothelioma and peritoneal mesothelioma are the two most common types of mesothelioma. According to secondary domain, Peritoneal disease accounts for approximately 10-20% of mesothelioma cases. According to research, around half of peritoneal mesothelioma patients who have surgery and heated chemotherapy (HIPEC) live five or more years after diagnosis. The other two forms. i.e., Pericardial Mesothelioma, and Testicular Mesothelioma observed in nearly 1% or less than 1% of cases of Mesothelioma.

The Mesothelioma epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Mesothelioma patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Mesothelioma Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Mesothelioma Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Mesothelioma market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Mesothelioma market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The dynamics of the Mesothelioma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities.

Some of the key companies in the Mesothelioma market includes:

Trizell Ltd

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche

Polaris Pharmaceuticals

Amphera BV/TMC Pharma

Sellas Life Sciences Group

Momotaro-Gene

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim Limited

TCR2 Therapeutics

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Atara Biotherapeutics

And others

Drugs Covered

TR002

TC-210 T-Cells

YS110)

Icaspase-9 safety gene (icasM28z)

Tecentriq (Atezolizumab) Plus Avastin (Bevacizumab)

Pegargiminase (ADI‑PEG 20)

MesoPher

GALINPEPIMUT-S

MTG201 Plus Nivolumab

Anetumab ravtansine (BAY 94-9343)

Lurbinectedin, and Trabectedin

Nintedanib (BIBF 1120)

And others.



Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Mesothelioma Competitive Intelligence Analysis Mesothelioma Market Overview at a Glance Mesothelioma Disease Background and Overview Mesothelioma Patient Journey Mesothelioma Epidemiology and Patient Population Mesothelioma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Mesothelioma Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Mesothelioma Treatment Mesothelioma Marketed Products Mesothelioma Emerging Therapies Mesothelioma Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Mesothelioma Market Outlook (7 major markets) Mesothelioma Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Mesothelioma Market. Mesothelioma Market Drivers Mesothelioma Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

