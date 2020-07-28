Network Slicing Market: Year 2020-2027 By World With Top Key Players Like Affirmed Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Mavenir, Nokia Corporation, SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation

Network Slicing market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Network Slicing market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the ICT industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

The Network Slicing market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This global market report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in industry with analysis on vendors, geographical regions, types, and applications. Various definitions and classifications of the ICT industry, applications of the ICT industry and chain structure are given in this Network Slicing report. With the use of excellent resources and latest tools, this best in class Network Slicing market research report has been created to aid your business growth.

Network slicing enables the multiplexing of independent and virtualized networks over a common physical network infrastructure. Each network slice is an end-to-end network that supports to particular industry application. Growing data traffic due to increase penetration with a smartphone is propelling the growth of the network slicing market. Network slicing provides flexibility to the 5G network through its utilization of proper network infrastructure and the allocation of network resources. Thus, fueling the growth of the network slicing market.

The various benefits offered by the network slicing such as, provide configurable services for specific customers, adds flexibility and efficiency to address particular needs. Thus, boosting the growth of the network slicing market. Moreover, network slicing helps telecom operators to build a flexible network that provides multiple use cases across different industries and different customers. Growing demand for next-generation 5G networks for better bandwidth and high-speed capabilities is attributed to the growth of the network slicing market. The rising demand for high-speed data across the globe is expected to trigger the growth of the network slicing market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Network Slicing Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive Landscape:

1. Affirmed Networks

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. HCL Technologies Limited

4. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5. Intel Corporation

6. Mavenir

7. Nokia Corporation

8. SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. ZTE Corporation

Chapter Details of Network Slicing Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Network Slicing Market Landscape

Part 04: Network Slicing Market Sizing

Part 05: Network Slicing Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

