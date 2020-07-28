Wearable EEG Devices Market to Show a Hefty Growth at a CAGR of 8.7% Along with Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.,ANT Neuro,Natus Medical Incorporated,Brain Products GmbH.

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Wearable EEG Devices Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The Global Wearable EEG Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 1,556.35 Mn in 2027 from US$ 745.05 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2027.

The global wearable EEG devices market, based on the channel, was segmented into 32-channel type, 14-channel type, 5-channel type, and others. In 2018, the 32-channel type segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the 32-channel type segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. The increasing usage in the 32-channel type segment is anticipated to grow in the future. Moreover, it’s various applications in recording electrical activities in the brain to detect neurological disorders and other applications in the brain-computer interface.

Key Players:

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. ANT Neuro Natus Medical Incorporated Brain Products GmbH Compumedics Neuroscan Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.) EMOTIV tec medical engineering GmbH Neuroelectrics Cadwell Industries, Inc.

The major factors boosting the market growth are growing incidences of neurovascular disorders and significantly rising elderly population. However, hindrances such as high cost of wearable EEG devices are likely to impact the market growth in the forecasted period.

Strategic Insights

The companies operating in the wearable EEG devices market have been implementing various strategies to grow in their corresponding markets; this has, in turn, enabled them to bring various changes in the market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and acquisitions for the growth of their organizations.

