Breast Cancer Screening Market Research Explores The Key Success Factors, And Business Opportunities Including Key Players Forecast Till 2027

Breast cancer is the most common and widely occurring type of cancer among women; it develops in breast tissues, usually in the ducts (tubes that carry milk to the nipple) and lobules (glands that make milk). It can also occur in the fatty tissue or fibrous connective tissue within breasts. Early diagnosis of breast cancer is important as it may prevent the condition from becoming critical and ensure a successful curable treatment. The screening methods for the diagnosis of breast cancer include mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, and others. The foremost goal of screening is to detect disease at its earliest and most treatable stage. The screening procedures identify the early signs of cancer, even before the symptoms begin to show.

The global breast cancer screening market is expected to reach US$ 6,209.25 Mn by 2027 from US$ 4,638.63 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading companies operating in the breast cancer screening market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.,., Hologic, Inc.,., BD, Myriad Genetics, Inc.,, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Exact Sciences Corporation, Oncocyte Corporation, Poc Medical systems, Danaher, and General Electric Company, among others. These companies are focused on adopting organic strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in June 2017, Siemens Healthineers received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its product namely syngo.via VB20 which is likely to used for Molecular Imaging (MI). This launch is a new release of the company’s established intelligent visualization software for multi-modality imaging.

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing geriatric population, and rising adoption of technologies in screening are among the major factors driving the growth of the breast cancer screening market. However, challenges associated with the use of imaging test for screening of cancer and high cost of screening procedures are restraining the growth of the market. Further, bassinet on global business due to coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a short-term negative impact on the market growth.

