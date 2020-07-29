Complete Analysis on Pipe Relining Market by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Advanced Trenchless Inc, Aegion Corporation, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC

The pipe relining market was valued at US$ 7,789.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 11,084.5 Mn by 2027.

Through continuous advancement of technology resulting in the development of superior equipment and technology-driven solutions has facilitated in enabling improved pipeline repair as well as maintenance related services. Which, in turn, is boosting the pipe relining market. Among these, the cured-in-place pipe relining (CIPP) based solution type remains extensively accessible over conventional pipeline repair process as it offers evolutionary advantages in terms of costs, efforts, and efficiency of pipeline repair when compared with traditional methods that involved digging the damaged pipes. Furthermore, other solution types such as pull-in-place, pipe bursting, and internal pipe coating also have witnessed their adoption across different industry verticals over the years.

The report focuses on the major high-tech platforms and tools implemented by various top-level companies, which help increase industry productivity. This statistic includes the latest data from key players. This report integrates many facts about investment, profit margins, and the Global Pipe Relining market.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report: Advanced Trenchless Inc, Aegion Corporation, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC, Nu Flow Corporate, Perma-Liner Industries LLC, Pipe Restoration Solutions, Roto-Rooter, RPB Inc, SilverLining Holding Corporation, Specialized Pipe Technologies

Researchers in this report shed light on various terms. The competitive environment report section covers the solution, products, services, and business overview. This Pipe Relining Market research report covers several dynamic aspects, such as driving forces, constraints, and complex factors.

