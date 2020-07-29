Diisononyl Phthalate Market 2020: Detail Analysis with Top Key Players AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Evonik, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Diisononyl phthalate (DINP) is a commonly known plasticizer and is used widely to make plastics more flexible, durable, and specific in function. Since DINP can also be used as a softener, it is also used in products such as shoes, wiring and cable insulations, tubings, and automobile interiors. Some of the properties of vinyl products with DINP are water resistance, resistance to changing weather conditions, long-lasting wear and durability, and high thermal insulation. The multiple benefits offered by the chemical makes it a preferred choice across a broad spectrum of applications.

The diisononyl phthalate market is estimated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for flexible PVC and growth in the application in the construction industry. However, stringent regulations associated with the use of phthalate plasticizers are expected to limit the growth of the diisononyl phthalate market. On the other hand, rising preference for DINP compared to other products such as Bis(2-Ethylhexyl) phthalate is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

AEKYUNG PETROCHEMICAL Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Evonik, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Hallstar, HELM AG, KLJ Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, OCI COMPANY Ltd., The Chemical Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Diisononyl Phthalate market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

The research on the Diisononyl Phthalate market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors. The research also segments the Diisononyl Phthalate market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Diisononyl Phthalate market.

Diisononyl Phthalate Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

