Liquid Biopsy Market Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Development Status, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Liquid biopsy is a revolutionary technology that is opening up various perspectives. The technology consists of isolation and detection of circulating tumor cells, tumor DNA and exosomes, which provides genomic information of the cancer patients. Liquid biopsy is used in cancer diagnosis in order to study the response or resistance to given treatments.Different samples used for liquid biopsy are blood, urine, and other samples which includes stool and others. Additionally, circulating tumor cells (ctc), exosomes, and free nucleic acid are the circulating biomarkers used for detection of cancers.

The liquid biopsy market was valued at US$ 3,861.49 million in 2019and is projected to reach US$ 8,123.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2020–2027.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003996/

Biocept, inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lunglifeai, inc, Exosome Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-la Roche ltd, Inivata ltd,Exact sciences corporation, Mdxhealth, Qiagen, and Thermo fisher scientific inc. are among the key players present in the liquid biopsy market. The companies are focused on following organic strategies such as product launches and business expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a product namely Oncomine Precision Assay, which is innovative pan-cancer panel for the Genexus platform. It is likely to perform, genomic profiling from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue and liquid biopsy samples with a single assay.

Based on product & services, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into equipment, reagents & kits and services. The reagents & kits segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the market during the forecast period. The growth of reagents & kit segment is attributed to the enhancement of solution to improve staining results and unique antibodies with fluorescent staining markers. There are various reagent & kits available in market for the detection of cancerous cell. For instance, MagMAX cell-free total nucleic acid isolation kit used to isolate and purify cfRNA and cfDNA from serum, plasma, or urine samples with the help of magnetic bead-based technology.

Key questions answered by this report:

What are its drivers and restraints of the Liquid Biopsy Market?

What are the leading Liquid Biopsy Market products in the market and which companies manufacture them?

Who are the leading Liquid Biopsy Market companies?

What are their products, developmental candidates and applications?

What is the status of the Liquid Biopsy Market they are undergoing?

What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

What other companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in Liquid Biopsy Market development, production and marketing?

What are leading companies’ Liquid Biopsy Market products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?

What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world Liquid Biopsy Market?

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003996/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]