Normal Paraffin Market 2020: Detail Analysis with Top Key Players Cepsa Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Farabi Petrochemicals

Normal paraffin is a clear liquid that consists of saturated hydrocarbons along with a straight chain structure. It is obtained from kerosene by the process of extraction. It is used in the production of linear alkylbenzene, which utilizes about 80 percent of normal paraffin. The rest is used in the manufacture of paraffin barbeque lights, oil lamps, sealants, adhesives, and lubricants. Normal paraffin is highly distilled and refined when extracted from kerosene.

Normal paraffin C5 and C8 can be processed further to manufacture chemical compounds like n-pentane and n-hexane. The rise in the demand for n-pentane and n-hexane drives the growth of the normal paraffin market. Besides this, an increase in the demand from candles, packaging, and personal care industries also drives the market growth. However, the development of bio-based products restricts the growth of the normal paraffin market. An upsurge in the precision casting of metals in aerospace, electronics & automobile together with the need of normal paraffin for casting is expected to boost the market for normal paraffin in the near future.

Get Sample Copy of Normal Paraffin Market at @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012648/

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Cepsa Chemicals, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Farabi Petrochemicals, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Lanxess AG, Raha Paraffin Company, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sasol Limited, Sinopec Corp, Tavoil Company

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Normal Paraffin market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Normal Paraffin market segments and regions.

The research on the Normal Paraffin market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Normal Paraffin market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Normal Paraffin market.

Normal Paraffin Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012648/

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]