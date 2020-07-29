RAPID APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT MARKET SIZE, STATUS SEGMENTATION, DEMAND, GROWTH, TREND, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2027

Rapid Application Development (RAD) is a software development approach which primary objective is rapid prototyping and quick feedback over long drawn out development and testing cycles. Its target is developing software in a short period. The company which is in the category of RAD are growing in the term of technology, and that is the reason the Rapid Application Development (RAD) market will increase in the coming years.

Increase innovation in the technologies and business is expected to be the dominant force driving the demand for Rapid Application Development market (RAD). Furthermore, there is an increase in need of customization in the business and enterprise mobility that led to a massive growth of usage of mobile devices in the market. As Rapid Application Development market (RAD) is growing day by day most of the organization has become dependent on vendor supplies customization, this had become a significant issue.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Microsoft

2. Oracle

3. Google

4. Appian

5. Amazon Web Service Inc.

6. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

7. Salesforce. com, Inc.

8. KiSSFLOW

9. OutSystems

10. Mendix

