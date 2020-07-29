Retinal Imaging Device Market Overview with Top Players, Major Drivers, Top Trends, Growth and Outlet till 2027

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Retinal Imaging Device Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Retinal Imaging Device market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Retinal Imaging Device market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

According to The Insight Partners market research titled Retinal Imaging Device Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, and End User. The global retinal imaging device market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,836.99 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,868.06 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2020-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global retinal imaging device market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global retinal imaging device market, based on the device type, is segmented into fundus camera, fluorescein angiography, and optical coherence tomography. The fundus camera segment led the retinal imaging device market by device type in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end user the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, specialized eye care centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users (academic institutes, research institutes and retail clinics).

The List of Companies:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Revenio Group Corporation (CenterVue SpA) Epipole Ltd. Eyenuk, Inc. Forus Health Pvt Ltd Imagine Eyes Nikon Corporation Optomed Plc Phoenix Technology Group, LLC Topcon Corporation

The factors that are estimated to drive growth of the market include rising prevalence of eye diseases, growing global initiatives for blindness and technological advancements. Whereas, the high cost of OCT devices is expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Strategic Insights:

In the retinal imaging device market players have undertaken some organic and inorganic strategies, which have promoted its growth. Inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, agreements and partnerships and mergers between companies were widely performed. Company such as Revenio Group Oyj, Eyenuk, Inc. and Forus Health Pvt Ltd. have been implementing various inorganic developments in the market The strategy has assisted in bringing various changes in the retinal imaging device market. Whereas, organic strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others were performed in the retinal imaging device market.

