Software as a Medical Device Market Global Business Insights – By Trends, Opportunities, Recent Industry Size And Share Analysis With Forecast To 2027

Software as a medical device is defined as a software solution used for one or more medical purposes without the software actually being a part of any medical hardware. These solutions can be used across a large range of technology platforms, including medical device, commercial “off-the-shelf” platforms, virtual networks, and others. The unique features of these devices that help them act more than a traditional medical device helps to promote innovation in digital healthcare and protect patient safety. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices in healthcare sector, and advantages of software as a medical device, among others. However, the threat of data breach obstructs the growth of the market to a certain extent. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to rising healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of healthcare technology-based startups in the region.

The software as a medical device market is expected to reach USD 86,451.62 million by 2027 from US$ 18,488.00 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% during 2020–2027.

Download sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010198/

The software as a medical device market majorly consists of the players such as Velentium LLC, Tietronix Software, Inc., S3 Connected Health, Zühlke Group, Science Group, Inzentiz, Cambridge Consultants Inc, BrightInsight, Inc., CompliancePath, Jabil Inc., Phillips-Medisize, and Pro4People Sp. Z.o.o. The companies are focused on adopting inorganic strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, to sustain their position in the dynamic global market. For instance, in April 2020, CompliancePath and Ideagen entered into a Product Validation partnership to extend their ongoing validation accelerator program to include all life science-related software products.

The software as a medical device market, by application, is segmented into screening and diagnosis, monitoring and alerting, and disease management. The screening and diagnostics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the monitoring and alerting segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The early detection of diseases is vital and various people struggle to access basic and simple tests that can be helpful to trace the symptoms and signs of a disease. Various software companies these days are focused on developing applications that are compatible with smartphones and computers, and are able to convert these devices into disease diagnostic systems. For instance, in February 2020, the researchers at the University of Cincinnati developed a lab chip that can be plugged into smartphones and has ability to detect various infectious diseases such as malaria, Lyme, HIV, and coronavirus. Significant progress in the display, sensor, and battery technologies together have paved the way for modern mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops enabling seamless Internet connectivity, and operations that helps in efficient monitoring of health and fitness. The advancements in software technologies for the diagnosis of various diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key questions answered by this report:

What are its drivers and restraints of the Software as a Medical Device Market?

What are the leading Software as a Medical Device Market products in the market and which companies manufacture them?

Who are the leading Software as a Medical Device Market companies?

What are their products, developmental candidates and applications?

What is the status of the Software as a Medical Device Market they are undergoing?

What are the latest news and developments from those companies?

What other companies seem promising within the regions we analyse, having potential to succeed in Software as a Medical Device Market development, production and marketing?

What are leading companies’ Software as a Medical Device Market products and what candidates are in their R&D pipelines?

What are the social, technological, economic and political forces affecting the world Software as a Medical Device Market?

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010198/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]