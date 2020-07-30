Animal Prescription Drugs Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2027

Animal prescription drug is a prescription drug used to prevent, treat, diagnose, or purposefully regulate an animal’s physiology.

Rising incidences of chronic disease in the animals. For instance, diabetes mellitus increased by 32 percent in dogs and 16 percent in cats; dental disease the most common condition affecting dogs and cats increased by 12 percent in dogs and 10 percent in cats; and otitis externa the second most common condition affecting dogs and cats increased by 9 percent in dogs and 34 percent in cats. Rising focus of companies on improvement of effective healthcare products for livestock and companion animals is expected to drive market growth.

Moreover, companies are also involved in creating awareness regarding the importance of animal drugs that will further increase the adoption of animal drugs in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Merck Animal Health launched BRAVECTO Cares, an educational campaign that highlights the role service that dogs play and the importance of keeping them healthy by protecting them from ticks and fleas.

Download a Sample Report Explore further @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008610/

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Elanco Animal Health

2. Ceva Sante Animale

3. MSD Animal Health

4. Zoetis

5. Virbac

6. Dechra

7. Vetoquinol

8. Animalcare Group

9. Ourofino Saude Animal

10. Boehringer Ingelheim

The Global Animal Prescription Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of types and end-user. On the basis of types, market can be classified anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and parasiticides among others. Based on end-user the market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Animal Prescription Drugs Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Animal Prescription Drugs Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Animal Prescription Drugs Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Animal Prescription Drugs Market in these regions.

Request for Buy Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008610/

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]