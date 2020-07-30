Cloud Object Storage Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Cloud object storage is the secure cloud storage service that is used to store the unstructured data. It can store, process, and access massive amounts of data and features imperceptible bandwidth and capacity expansion, making it a perfect data pool for big data computation and analytics. Growing digitization across the globe coupled with a rise in the adoption of technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cloud object storage market over the forecast period.

The rising demand for data security and the protection of data by various enterprises is a major factor booming the growth of the cloud object storage market. Further, a rise in demand for technologically upgraded services and high demand for the fast transfer of data is likely to influence the demand for the cloud object storage market. However, piracy concerns might hinder the growth of the cloud object storage market. The increasing adoption of cloud object storage as it minimizes the IT infrastructure cost and increasing demand for a cost-effective solution from enterprises are expected to drive the growth of the cloud object storage market.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. Alibaba Cloud

2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Google LLC

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6. Hitachi Vantara Corporation

7. IBM Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Oracle Corporation

10. Tencent Cloud

The “Global Cloud Object Storage Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the cloud object storage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview cloud object storage market with detailed market segmentation as deployment type, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global cloud object storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud object storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud object storage market.

The global cloud object storage market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as public, private, hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, social media platforms, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud object storage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cloud object storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

