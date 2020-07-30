DENTAL MILLING MACHINE MARKET 2020 TO 2027 – DENTSPLY SIRONA,AMANN GIRRBACH AG,DATRON AG,ZIRKONZAHN AG.

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Dental Milling Machine Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Dental Milling Machine market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Dental Milling Machine market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

According to new market research titled ‘Dental Milling Machine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Technology, Product Size, Application, and End User.’ The global dental milling machine market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,203.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,485.0 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global dental milling machine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The List of Companies:

Dentsply Sirona

Amann Girrbach AG

DATRON AG

Zirkonzahn AG

Röders GmbH

iMes-iCore GmbH

Institut Straumann AG

Renishaw Plc

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Planmeca Oy

Key factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing the prevalence of tooth loss, rising adoption of cosmetic dentistry and advantages offered by CAD/CAM based dental milling. Although the market of the dental milling machine is expected to have restraining factors which include limitations of the CAD/CAM technique coupled with high capital costs of the systems.

Product Insights

The dental milling machine market on the basis of product type is segmented into in-lab milling machines and in-office milling machines. In 2018, the in-lab milling machines accounted for the largest market share in the global dental milling machine market by type. The in-lab dental milling machines results in efficient modeling of dental structures. In addition, outsourcing is a popular business model in the current scenario due to which the small and medium-sized dental clinics usually prefer to outsource milling of dental prostheses and restorations to professional dental laboratories. The cost of these systems is significantly high to be afforded by small clinics. On the other hand, the in-office milling machines are likely to be growing at a rapid pace as these are compact and relatively cost-effective solutions backed up with advanced CAD/CAM software which help to perform the milling tasks at high accuracy in quicker time.

Strategic Insights

Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are majorly organic developments. Companies such as Planmeca Oy, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Institut Straumann among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the Dental milling machine market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.

