Event Management Software Market Analysis by Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Event Management Software Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global event management software market is expected to reach US$ 21.2 Bn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Event Management Software Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The event management software provides limitless access to multiple reports and is available at no additional cost. Therefore, it is a significantly cost-effective means with which the user can get the required data in an easy to read and understand format. An online event management solution creates an unlimited number of customized reports for event planners at the single click of the button. Data is presented in an easy to read format, and the stories are sent as Excel or CSV files to benefit organizers. Furthermore, the accomplishment of the event is eventually about the numbers. Therefore, accounting reports provide necessary details about the status of payments, registrations, and cancellations. With the news, the user can track financial data concerning your events.

Competitive Landscape: Event Management Software market

Active Network Arlo Software Attendify Aventri Bizzabo Cvent Event Espresso Eventbrite Grenadine Technologies Zerista

Based on solution type, the global event management software market has been segmented into software and services. On the basis of application, the global event management software market has been bifurcated into event planning, event marketing, venue and ticket management, analytics and reporting, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into corporate, government, education, media and entertainment, and others. North America is expected to dominate the global event management software market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of event management applications for mobile phones in the region and growing need of enhanced operations.

The report segments the global event management software market as follows:

Global Event Management Software Market – By Solution Type

Software

Services

Global Event Management Software Market – By Application

Event Planning

Event Marketing

Venue and Ticket Management

Analytics and Reporting

Others

Global Event Management Software Market – By End-User

Corporate

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Others

Chapter Details of Event Management Software Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Event Management Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Event Management Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Event Management Software Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

