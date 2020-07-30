Know How Helium Market Is Thriving Worldwide? Key Players Involved In The Study

The research report by The Insight Partners, titled, “Helium Market ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of key growth drivers, key segments, development strategies, Helium Market opportunities, and competitive landscape. This Helium Market study offers detailed insights for market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to understand the industry dynamics and determine strategic steps to gain a competitive advantage.

Some of the key players influencing the Helium Market are

Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Gulf Cryo

Iwatani Corporation of America

Linde AG,

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.,

nexAir LLC,

Praxair Technology, Inc.,

Qatargas Operating Company Limited

Weil Group

Helium Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Form (Liquid, Gas); Application (Breathing Mixes, Cryogenics, Leak Detection, Pressurizing and Purging, Welding, Controlled Atmosphere, Others); End-Use Industry (Aerospace, Electronics and Semiconductors, Nuclear Power, Healthcare, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Others) and Geography

The helium market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as thriving demands from electronics and semiconductor industry where it is used in the manufacturing of LED screens. Besides, its application in the healthcare industry in MRI will further boost the growth of the helium market. However, stringent government regulations regarding the use of helium and expensive extraction process negatively influences the growth of the helium market. On the other hand, development of efficient storage and transportation system is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the key players involved in the helium market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global helium market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and end user. Based on form, the market is segmented as liquid and gas. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as breathing mixes, cryogenics, leak detection, pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, and others. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as aerospace, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding and metal fabrication, and others.

Helium Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

