SURGICAL RETRACTORS MARKET 2020 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION,TELEFLEX INCORPORATED,ARTHREX, INC.,BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG,COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Surgical Retractors Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Surgical Retractors market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Surgical Retractors market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The global Surgical Retractors market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,724.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,153.40 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The global surgical retractors market, based on the product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. In 2018, the hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the factors, such as ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

The List of Companies:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Arthrex, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Stryker

Thompson Surgical,

OBP Medical Corporation

The market for surgical retractors is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries, and increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries play a vital role in the growth of the surgical retractors market. Moreover, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

