At CAGR 9.1%: Parcel Sortation Systems Market sales to Grow US$ 3.09 Billion by 2027

The global parcel sortation systems market accounted to US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Parcel Sortation Systems Market to 2027 by Type (Linear Parcel Sortation System and Loop Parcel Sortation System) and End User (Logistics, E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Post & Parcel, Airport, Pharmaceutical, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is estimated to reach US$ 3.09 Bn by 2027 from US$ 1.32 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Parcel Sortation Systems Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Parcel Sortation Systems Market growth in terms of revenue.

The key companies operating in the field of parcel sortation systems that are profiled in the report include Bastian Solutions Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Interroll Holding GmBH, Invata Intralogistics, Beumer Group, Viastore Systems Inc., and Vanderlande Industries B.V. among others. Several other players are also functioning in the market worldwide, contributing significant revenue shares year on year.

A detailed SWOT analysis of Parcel Sortation Systems Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Parcel Sortation Systems Market from 2018 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Parcel Sortation Systems Market by component, solution, type, application, and geography from 2018 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Parcel Sortation Systems Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Parcel Sortation Systems Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of component, solution, type, application, and geography are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Parcel Sortation Systems Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The parcel sortation system industry has changed considerably over the past few years with technological development. Automation technology has positively impacted every end-user industry and the adoption of different automated technologies are consistently growing in both developed and developing regions. The manufacturing industry is one of the early adopters of automated technologies, which is majorly attributed to the increasing labor cost and ageing population. The demand for parcel sortation systems among the end user industries is consistently growing attributing to the fact that, the manufacturing industries are rapidly increasing their production in order to meet the surging customer demands. Parcel sortation system is an integral part of any warehousing and distribution centers which reduces the manual tasks of shipping and checking orders in a fulfillment operation. The ecosystem for Parcel Sortation System, involves the component providers, system integrators, consultants, and end-user of these systems.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five forces analysis on a global scenario. Also, key Parcel Sortation Systems Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

GLOBAL PARCEL SORTATION SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By Type

Linear Parcel Sortation System

Loop Parcel Sortation System

Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By End-User Industry

Logistics

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Post & Parcel

Airport

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Parcel Sortation Systems Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia South Korea China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



