Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size, Sales, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Cancer is the fatal disease caused due to mutation in the DNA of cell. This mutation causes the cell to replicated innumerable number of times. Monoclonal antibodies are derived from immunological cells of single parental origin. The chemotherapy and radiotherapy are traditional cancer treatment options but they have side effects such as toxicity. Monoclonal antibodies provides a new and efficient way of cancer cell specific treatment which are targeted to individual cells. They are used due to characteristics of specificity and less toxicity

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing occurrence of cancer patients. Furthermore, the rising investment in research and development of genomic studies and increasing advancements in preference towards specificity of monoclonal antibodies specific to the target are few more factors driving the growth of cancer monoclonal antibodies market the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Amgen Inc.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4. Genmab A/S

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

6. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

7. Novartis AG

8. Seattle Genetics, Inc.

9. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10. Pfizer Inc.a

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented on the basis of types, therapies and application. Based on types, the market is classified as murine antibodies, chimeric antibodies, humanized antibodies. On the basis of therapies, the market is divided into bevacizumab (avastin), rituximab (rituxan), trastuzumab (herceptin), cetuximab (erbitux), panitumumab (vectibix) and others. Based on application, the cancer monoclonal antibodies market is classified as breast cancer, blood cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer, colorectal cancer and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cancer monoclonal antibodies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cancer monoclonal antibodies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cancer monoclonal antibodies market in these regions.

