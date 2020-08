Food Safety and Hygiene Compliance Market Growth Overview, Applications, Future Trend, Scope & Top Key Players Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, PathSensors, rfxcel CORP., SafetyChain Software, Inc. and Others

The food safety and hygiene compliance market is accounted to US$ 9.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 15.3 Bn by 2027.

The different regulations in food production and safety majorly include laws associated with packaging & labeling, licensing registration & health and sanitary permits, and other licenses. These laws ensure that food must comply with the law and regulations in order to meet the country’s sanitary requirements and gain market access. In some countries, laws also govern food composition and quality standards. The food safety regulations are the major factor boosting the growth of food safety and hygiene compliance market.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing market and North America is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Amendments in food safety compliances and demand for frozen, processed foods in the food safety and hygiene compliance market are the major factor driving the food safety and hygiene compliance market Moreover, The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) is projected to list down the criteria for further pathogens in the future. The synchronized EU control system is applied to all the EU member countries. Health protection is a motive of all the EU laws and rules in the agriculture, food production, and animal husbandry sectors. Moreover, food hygiene legislation is mandatory to be followed by varied food & beverage industries. The entire food safety and hygiene compliance market is growing exponentially in which government has made it mandatory for the food operators to comply with all regulations.

The food safety and hygiene compliance market by end user is segmented into full-service, restaurants, quick service restaurants, grocery/ retailers. With an introduction of advanced technologies such as Bluetooth temperature sensors, optimizing scheduling software, virtual reality onboarding, digital inventory tracking, automated purchasing tool, kiosks, and digital table, are capable of transforming restaurants and its services. The segment is led by full-service restaurants. Highly equipped and featured full-service restaurateurs’ looks ahead for POS upgrades such as PCI compliance, inventory management, and monthly software updates.

