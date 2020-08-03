Huge Demand For Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market By 2020- 2027 | Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, IBM

The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The non-volatile memory express is a device interface specification that permits the solid-state drive (SSD) to develop a high-speed peripheral component efficiently interconnects express (PCIe) bus with the help of a computer. Moreover, the growing adoption is anticipated for the NVMe interface as next-generation data-intensive workloads, which are employing low latency NVMe flash-based storage to meet the growing demand of non-volatile memory express market.

Top Key Players:- Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group, Micron Technology, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation

The exponential growth in data generation, as well as changing demand for data storage and processing infrastructure, are driving the growth of the non-volatile memory express market. However, the performance problems associated with storage software may restrain the growth of the non-volatile memory express market. Furthermore, the mounting adoption of NVMe for big data, IoT, artificial intelligence, and blockchain is anticipated to create market opportunities for the non-volatile memory express market during the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global non-volatile memory express market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, communication standard, end-user, and application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as hardware, and software. The hardware segment is further segmented into SSD, AIC, QAT, Storage Server, NVMe oF Cards, PCIe Connections, and Others. Based on deployment type the market is bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of communication standard the market is segmented into ethernet, infiniband network, and fiber channel. Based on end-user the market is fragmented into hyperscale, on-premises datacenters, and cloud service providers. Similarly, on the basis of application, the market is segmented as OLAP, OLTP, caching, data virtualization, cloud services, primary storage, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market in these regions.

