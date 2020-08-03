Maleic Anhydride Market SWOT Analysis By Key Players Ashland Inc., Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd, Flint Hills Resources, LP, Huntsman Corporation

Maleic anhydride is a crystalline, unsaturated compound which is soluble in acetone and hydrolyzes in water. It is manufactured from butane or benzene by the process of oxidation. It is colorless or a white solid with an acrid odor. Maleic anhydride is used in the production of unsaturated polyester resins. When chopped glass fibers are mixed with unsaturated polyester resins, they give rise to fiberglass reinforced plastics that are used widely in boats, bathroom fixtures, automobiles, tanks and pipes.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Maleic Anhydride market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Maleic Anhydride market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Maleic Anhydride market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Maleic Anhydride market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Maleic Anhydride market.

Maleic Anhydride Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

