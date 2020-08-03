Plastic to Fuel Market Future Scenario, Key Insights, Top Companies | Agilyx, Inc, Cassandra Oil AB, Klean Industries Inc., Nexus Fuels LLC

Plastic-to-fuel is a technology that can covert the waste plastic, non-recycled, used plastics into a range of useful outputs, such as oil, fuels, and other petroleum-based products. These producst are utilized in various applications such as automotive, industrial, food & beverages, agriculture, and others. Pyrolysis, gasification, and depolymerization among others are various technologies that are used for this process. Increasing use of plastics and the need for recycling plastic waste due to increasing environmental concern has driven the plastic-to-fuel market in recent years.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Plastic to Fuel market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Plastic to Fuel market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

Agilyx, Inc.

Cassandra Oil AB

Klean Industries Inc.

Nexus Fuels LLC

Recycling Technologies Ltd.

Agile Process Chemicals LLP

Avantium N.V.

MK Aromatics Ltd.

Plastic2Oil, Inc.

Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Plastic to Fuel market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Plastic to Fuel market segments and regions.

The research on the Plastic to Fuel market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Plastic to Fuel market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Plastic to Fuel market.

Plastic to Fuel Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

