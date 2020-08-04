Asset Integrity Management Services Market 2020 Share | Demand | Opportunity | Size | Trends | Development | Growth Factors | Major Companies | Revenue | Forecast Analysis till 2027

Asset Integrity Management Services Market 2020-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Asset Integrity Management Services and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

The global asset integrity management service market accounted to US$ 17.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 37.92 Bn by 2027.

North America led the global asset integrity management service market in 2018, while the asset integrity management market players are anticipated to witness a lucrative market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. North America is expected to remain the largest regional provider of new unconventional onshore oil production capacity. According to the American Society of Civil Engineer (ASCE), around 240,000 water-main breaks per year occur in the US and similar is the case for aging power generation equipment. In the oil & gas industry, the majority of maintenance projects in mature oil fields are initiated by aging infrastructure. The APAC region mostly comprises of the developing countries that includes China, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. China is well known as manufacturing center for numerous industries such as aerospace, oil & gas and electronics, whose production activities demands for extensive energy and power. In order to maintain the productivity and life-span of these assets, the local regulatory bodies and agencies across the region are taking numerous initiative that have significantly contributed to the growth of the overall market.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Asset Integrity Management Services Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component and industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Asset Integrity Management Services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to increasing growth in data and challenge to extract useful insights.

Top Players Analysis:

SGS AG

Intertek Group Plc.

Aker Solutions

Bureau Veritas SA

Flour Corporation

DNV GL AS

John Wood Group Plc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Rosen Group

Cybernetix Ltd.

Table of content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Asset Integrity Management Services Market Landscape

4 Asset Integrity Management Services Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Asset Integrity Management Services Market Analysis- Global

6 Asset Integrity Management Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Component

7 Asset Integrity Management Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 -Services Model

8 Asset Integrity Management Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

9 Asset Integrity Management Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vertical

10 Asset Integrity Management Services Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Asset Integrity Management Services Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

