Huge Demand For Microwave Transmission Equipment Market By 2020- 2027 | Alcatel-Lucent,Anritsu,Aviat Networks, Inc.

The microwave transmissions are typically done for point-to-point communication links. The higher range of microwaves frequently gets absorbed by the atmospheric gases and hence leads to relatively short communication distances. Furthermore, microwaves don’t diffract around obstructions or reflect from the earth’s atmosphere. Accordingly, microwave transmission equipment is designed for different types of communications modes.

Top Key Players:- Alcatel-Lucent,Anritsu Corporation,Aviat Networks, Inc.,Ceragon,DragonWave-X,Giga-tronics Incorporated,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Intracom Telecom,NEC Corporation,Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The increasing application for communications in telecommunications and aerospace sectors is one of the major factors driving the growth of the microwave transmission equipment market. Moreover, the higher infiltration of the internet and increasing demand for high-speed internet is anticipated to boost the demand for the microwave transmission equipment market.

The global microwave transmission equipment market is segmented on the basis of network technology, component, frequency band, mounting type, application. On the basis of network technology, the market is segmented as packet microwave, hybrid microwave, small-cell backhaul, time division multiplexing (TDM). On the basis of component, the market is segmented as antennas, RF processing units, indoor units (IDU), outdoor units (ODU), cables and connectors. On the basis of frequency band, the market is segmented as L band, S band, C band, X band, others. On the basis of mounting type, the market is segmented as full-indoor, split-mount, full-outdoor. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as navigation, cellular communication, radio telecommunication, satellite communication, radar, broadband communication.

