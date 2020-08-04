IoT in Utilities Market Evolving Opportunities by Top Industry Players Profiles – IBM, Cisco, Huawei, Itron Inc, Landis+Gyr, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Telit, Verizon, Vodafone

IoT in Utilities Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global IoT in Utilities market.

IoT supports the utility industry to overcome challenges and implement advanced solutions & services. Additionally, IoT connected utility monitor helps with real-time compliance and regulations about feeding power into the network to exploit remote monitoring and control in order to let preventive maintenance. Furthermore, IoT accelerates digital transformation in utilities.

The increase in the adoption of smart meters is the major factor driving the growth of the IoT in utilities market. Furthermore, the rise in the energy sector due to the smart meter, as it allows digital measurement of consumer data, is also driving the growth of the IoT in utilities market. However, lack of technically skilled workforce and a lack of standards are some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the IoT in utilities market. Nevertheless, the decentralization of the energy sector is anticipated to boost the growth of IoT in utilities market.

The reports cover key developments in the IoT in Utilities market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IoT in Utilities market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT in Utilities market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

IBM

Cisco

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Itron Inc

Landis+Gyr

Oracle

Schneider Electric

Telit

Verizon

Vodafone Limited

The “Global IoT in Utilities Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT in Utilities market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global IoT in Utilities market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT in Utilities market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global IoT in utilities market is segmented on the basis of component, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as platform, solution, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as water and wastewater management, utility gas management, electricity grid management.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IoT in Utilities market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global IoT in Utilities Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT in Utilities market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT in Utilities market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the IoT in Utilities Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the IoT in Utilities Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of IoT in Utilities Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global IoT in Utilities Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

