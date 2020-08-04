Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market is Booming in Forthcoming Year 2020-2027 | BAE Systems PLC, Data Device, Honeywell

The Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Radiation-Hardened Electronics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The radiation hardening is defined as the act of manufacturing electronic components and systems that can endure the malfunctions or damage caused by ionizing radiation. The radiation-hardened products are characteristically tested to one or more resultant effects tests, including enhanced low dose rate effects (ELDRS), total ionizing dose (TID), neutron and proton displacement damage, and single event effects (SEE, SET, SEL, and SEB).

Top Key Players:- BAE Systems PLC, Data Device Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxwell Technologies, Microchip Technology Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Xilinx, Inc.

The rising demand for power management devices is one of the major factors driving the growth of the radiation-hardened electronics market. Moreover, the rising demand for transistors, diodes, and MOSFETs in various defense and space applications is also anticipated to boost the growth of the radiation-hardened electronics market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Radiation-Hardened Electronics industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global radiation-hardened electronics market is segmented on the basis of component, manufacturing technique, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented power management, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), memory, field-programmable gate array (FPGA). On the basis of manufacturing technique, the market is segmented as radiation hardening by design (RHBD), radiation hardening by process (RHBP). On the basis of application, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, nuclear power plant, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Radiation-Hardened Electronics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Radiation-Hardened Electronics market in these regions.

