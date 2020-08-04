Utility Asset Management Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as Aclara Technologies LLC, CNIguard Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Enetics, Inc., General Electric Company, Hitachi ABB Power Grids Group, Lindsey Manufacturing Co., Sentient Energy, Inc., Siemens AG, Vaisala Oyj

Utility Asset Management Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Utility asset management provides detailed equipment diagnostics, provides real-time data, a true picture of equipment status, and minimizes the risk of failure by using predictive and preventive maintenance. Growing investment in the smart grid, increasing up-gradation of aging utility infrastructure, and the need to manage resources efficiently are the major factors booming the growth of the utility asset management market.

Growing focus on the high environmental and occupational health standards, improving service quality, and better safety measures for personnel and equipment are augmenting in the growth of the utility asset management market. This solution reduces the maintenance and operating costs, and maximizing the life-span of existing plant and equipment, this, in turn, increasing adoption of utility asset management which triggering the growth of the market. Further, growing energy demand across the globe, the advent of smart cities, increased distributed energy resources, and requirements for efficient and reliable power are expected to fuel the utility asset management market growth during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Utility Asset Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Utility Asset Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Utility Asset Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

1. Aclara Technologies LLC

2. CNIguard Limited

3. Emerson Electric Co.

4. Enetics, Inc.

5. General Electric Company

6. Hitachi ABB Power Grids Group

7. Lindsey Manufacturing Co.

8. Sentient Energy, Inc.

9. Siemens AG

10. Vaisala Oyj

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Utility Asset Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Utility Asset Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Utility Asset Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Utility Asset Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Utility Asset Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Utility Asset Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Utility Asset Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Utility Asset Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

