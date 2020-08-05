Agrigenomics Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

Agrigenomics is defined as the study of the genetic makeup of crops and livestock and how genes influence the produce. The application of genomics in agriculture enables improvement in the sustainability and productivity of livestock and crop production.

The agrigenomics market is anticipated to increase due to the advancement of new technology in the market. However, high cost of devices, stringent regulatory procedures, and high cost of investment are restraining the market growth. Moreover, rising opportunities for DNA sequencing in crops and livestock are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Agilent Technologies Inc.

2. Agrigenomics’ Inc.

3. Biogenetic Services’ Inc.

4. Eurofins Scientific Se

5. Galseq Srl Via Italia

6. Illumina, Inc.

7. LGS Limited

8. Neogen Corporation

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10. Zoetis’ Inc.

The agrigenomics market is segmented on the basis of sequencer, application and objective. Based on sequencer the market is segmented as sanger sequencer, illumina hiseq, pacbio sequencer, solid sequencer and others (Roche gs flx, ion torrent, oxford nanopore, and Danaher GeXP). On the basis of application the market is categorized as crops and livestock. On the basis of objective the market is categorized as DNA extraction and purification, DNA/RNA sequencing, genotyping, gene expression profiling, marker-assisted selection, GMO/Trait purity and other objectives (hybrid purity testing, targeted resequencing, DNA parentage testing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification).

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Agrigenomics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Agrigenomics market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Agrigenomics market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Agrigenomics market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in agrigenomics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The agrigenomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting agrigenomics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the agrigenomics market in these regions.

