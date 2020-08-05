Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

A closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) is a device that mechanically prevents the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system. Open versus closed systems are usually applied in medical devices to maintain the sterility of a fluid pathway.

The closed system transfer device (CSTD) market is anticipated to grow due to advancement in new technology. Moreover, increased incidence of cancer, a growing number of oncology drug approvals and growing usage of closed system transfer devices in order to prevent the harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. B. Braun Medical Inc.

2. BD Medical, Inc

3. Cardinal Health

4. Carmel Pharma, Inc

5. Corvida Medical

6. Equashield LLC.

7. Hospira (acquired by Pfizer)

8. ICU Medical, Inc

9. Teva Medical Ltd

10. Yukon Medical

Market Segmentation :

The closed system transfer device (CSTD) market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as closed vial access devices, closed syringe safety devices and closed bag/line access devices. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals, and clinics.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in closed system transfer device (CSTD) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The closed system transfer device (CSTD) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting closed system transfer device (CSTD) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the closed system transfer device (CSTD) market in these regions.

