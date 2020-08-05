Infection Surveillance Solutions Market 2020, Growth Overview, Eminent Players And Outlook Till 2025

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Infection Surveillance Solutions Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Infection Surveillance Solutions market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Infection Surveillance Solutions market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

According to a new market research study titled ‘Infection surveillance solutions market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End User. The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to reach US$ 763.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global infection surveillance solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, based on the type was segmented into software and services. In 2017, the software segment held the largest share of the market, by type. However, the services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for these services pre and post incorporation of these solutions in various medical institutions.

Top Players:

BD Wolters Kluwer Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. Premier Baxter GOJO Industries, Inc. Cerner Corporation Deb Group Ltd. PeraHealth VigiLanz Corporation

The market for infection surveillance solutions is expected to grow due to increasing number of hospital associated infections, development of government policies and initiatives to promote use of these software in public and private healthcare infrastructures and increasing adoption of information technology into healthcare. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Strategic Insights

Product launch and collaboration were observed as the most adopted strategy in global infection surveillance solutions industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration are listed below:

2016: In September 2016, BD introduced the latest software release of Pyxis ES System that delivers patient safety workflow benefits from health’s medication management.

2015: In March 2015, Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information for healthcare professionals and students, announced the launch of Clinical OneSource, a customer portal designed to provide the clinical community as well as Sentri7 and Simplifi 797 customers with clinical guidance for achieving optimal patient outcomes.

2018: In May 2018, Merck and Premier collaborated to develop and test the combination of a software-based platform and a coordinator to provide surveillance, consultation, support and education to patients with C. diff at participating Premier member health systems.

