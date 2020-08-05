Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market 2020 to Witness Enhanced Demand in Healthcare by Top Players ans Segments | Driven by TIP

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

According to a new market research study titled ‘Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Disease and Imaging Modality. The global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,837.9 in 2017. The musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market, based on the disease into arthritis, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, spondylitis, and others. The arthritis is the largest segment among the disease segment in the musculoskeletal diseases treatment market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025 owing to the increasing prevalence of the disease and the higher acceptance of the population for the MRI for the diagnosis. However, the spondylitis segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The List of Companies:

1. Smith & Nephew

2. Depuy Synthes

3. Arthrex, Inc.

4. Medtronic

5. Integra Lifesciences Corporation

6. Stryker

7. R Bard, Inc.

8. Organogenesis

9. Lifecell Corporation

10. Wright Medical Group, Inc

The market for musculoskeletal diseases treatment is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements in musculoskeletal disease diagnosis are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid diagnostic systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global musculoskeletal disease treatment industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships made by the players in the market are listed below;

2018: In Spetember, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR. The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis.

2017: In November, Canon Medical Systems announced the launch of the new package for its iSeries scanners. The series will include Aplio i700, i800, and i900 which will be assessing the patients suffering from diseases.

2018: In January, AllTech Medical Systems America and RSTI signed an agreement to provide training. The agreement focusses RSTI offering an MRI service training program at Alltech Medical Systems America’s headquarters in Solon, Ohio. The program is to provide complete spectrum of service solutions and MRI training courses.

