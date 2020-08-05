Neuromodulation Market 2020 Size, Growth Overview, Segmentation Analysis with Competitive Players by 2027 – Avail at TIP

The Insight Partners published a new report, titled, “Neuromodulation Market”. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Neuromodulation market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Hot Neuromodulation market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

Rising cases of neurological disorders and growth in the geriatric population is expected to propel the neuromodulation market growth in the coming years. Technological advancements and the rising cases of Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the neuromodulator market during the forecast period.

Neuromodulation is the process of regulating the activity of nerves by controlling the physiological level of neurotransmitters. These modifications are brought about with the help of various devices or by drug infusion. These devices contain small electrodes that are placed on the spinal cord, brain or the peripheral nerves. Neurological disorders such as, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson’s disease affect the neurological functioning of the body and hence can be treated with the help of neuromodulation.

Key Players:

1.Abbott

2. Boston Scientific Corporation

3. Integer Holdings Corporation

4. Magstim

5. Medtronic

6. NeuroPace, Inc.

7. NeuroSigma, Inc.

8. Nevro Corp.

9. Synapse Biomedical Inc.

10. Soterix Medical Inc

Neuromodulation Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The global neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of technology end user. Based on technology, the neuromodulation market is segmented as, external (non-invasive) neuromodulation and internal neuromodulation. The segment of external (non-invasive) neuromodulation is further classified as, respiratory electrical stimulation (RES), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Internal neuromodulation is further classified as, deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), gastric electrical stimulation (GES), spinal cord stimulation (SCS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Based on end user, neuromodulation market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics and home healthcare.

