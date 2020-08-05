Global Outdoor Lighting Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2027

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Outdoor Lighting Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Outdoor Lighting market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Outdoor Lighting market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Outdoor Lighting market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Outdoor lighting is used to improve the visual performance of outdoor human activities. It is used to illuminate public landscapes and gardens for accessibility, security, safety, sports, nighttime aesthetics, social events, etc. An increase in demand for energy-efficient light and a limited supply of energy drives the growth of efficient outdoor lighting market across the globe. The expansion of smart cities has encouraged the implementation and adoption of smart outdoor lighting solutions are also accelerates the growth of the outdoor lighting market.

Expansion of highways, streets, signage, stadiums, gas stations, bridges, parks, tunnels, parking lots, and airfields are influencing the growth of the outdoor lighting market. Growing urbanization, favorable government policies, and implementation and adoption of smart outdoor lighting solutions are triggering the growth of the outdoor lighting market. Moreover, the integration of IoT technology in lighting solutions and a wide range of adoption of energy-efficient lightning provide a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the outdoor lighting market.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

1. Cree, Inc.

2. Eaton Corporation

3. General Electric Company

4. Hubbell Incorporated

5. Kichler Lighting LLC

6. Legrand

7. OsRam Licht AG

8. Signify Holding

9. Wipro Lighting

10. Zumtobel Group

The global outdoor lighting market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type the market is segmented as LED, HID, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as highways, parking lots, stadiums, tunnels, building exteriors, others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Outdoor Lighting market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Outdoor Lighting market segments and regions.

The research on the Outdoor Lighting market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Outdoor Lighting market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Outdoor Lighting market.

Outdoor Lighting Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

