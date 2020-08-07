The global glycerol market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of glycerol in personal care, antifreeze & explosives, and in pharmaceuticals industry

Glycerol is a colorless, clear, and sweet liquid which is an organic compound. It is available either in crude or refined form. Its crude form is generated from biodiesel production is in impure form and is sold to large refineries for upgrading. It acts as an excellent source of calories for non-ruminants which includes broilers, swine and hens. The refined form of the product is colorless, and it is hygroscopic in nature, which is used applications including foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, alkyd resins and polyether polyols.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of glycerol in personal care products owing to its property of acting as humectants and solvents is fueling the market growth.

Growing healthcare technologies is expected to help in the expansion of this market.

Mainstream application of biofuels and increased demand for oleochemicals are expected to drive the supply of glycerol market.

Uncertain feedstock supply and low margins for refining processes is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Industry subsidies and unstable government legislations affect the profitability of glycerol market and thus hampers its growth.

Its wide application ranging from food sweeteners and preservatives to antifreeze chemicals and explosives and in motion picture industry is going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global glycerol market include Cognis Corporation (U.S.), Sofiprotéol Group (France), Wilmar International (Singapore), Procter & Gamble Chemicals (U.S.), Solvay SA (Belgium), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Godrej Industries Ltd. (India), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad (Malaysia), Archer Daniel Midland (U.S.), Croda International Plc. (UK), United Coconut Chemicals, Inc. (Philippines), Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Pt Flora Sawita Chemindo (Indonesia), Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Company Ltd. (Japan), Kao Corporation (Japan), Pt Cisadane Raya Chemicals (Indonesia), Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc. (U.S), Sumi Asih Oleochemical Industry (China), Kashima Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dial Corporation (U.S.), Cremer Gruppe (Germany), Emery Oleochemicals LLC (U.S.), Vitusa Product (U.S.).

The Global Glycerol Market has been segmented on the basis of

Product Types

Crude

Refined

Source

Biodiesel

Fatty acids

Fatty alcohols

Soap industry

Applications

Personal care & pharmaceuticals

Alkyd Resins

Foods & beverages

Polyether polyols

Tobacco humectants

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

